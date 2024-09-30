Embeth Davidtz’ writing and directing debut, Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight, acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

In an exciting moment for South African film, it was announced today that Embeth Davidtz has inked a deal with Sony Pictures Classics for worldwide distribution of her directorial debut, Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight, based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name. Written, directed by and starring Davidtz (Schindler’s List, Matilda), the film features Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali, Fumani N Shilubana, Rob van Vuuren and Anina Hope Reed. The film was produced by Helena Spring, Paul Buys, and Davidtz, in collaboration with Rose and Oaks Media, and executive producers Anele Mdoda and Frankie du Toit.

Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonightreceived rave reviews at the recent Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals, where Davidtz was praised for her extraordinary writing and directing debut and eight-year-old Venter was applauded for her incredible performance. The film will next be showcased at the Zurich Film Festival (3 to 13 October) in Switzerland.

Based on the memoir by Alexandra Fuller, Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight captures the childhood of eight-year-old Bobo on her family farm in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) at the end of the Zimbabwean War of Independence (1979/1980). Growing up in the midst of this long-running war, Bobo internalises both sides of the struggle. Conflicted by her love for people on opposing sides, she tries to make sense of her life in a magical way. Through her eight-year-old eyes, the film takes audiences on a powerful journey through Rhodesia’s final days, exploring the family’s unbreakable bond with Africa, and the deep scars that the war left on survivors.

Born in the US and raised in South Africa, Davidtz’ stellar 30-year career includes major films such as Schindler’s List, Matilda, Bicentennial Man, Junebug, Bridget Jones Diary, Mansfield Park, as well as beloved television series such as In Treatment, Californication, Mad Men, Ray Donavan and The Morning Show. After securing the rights to the Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight book eight years ago, she crafted the screenplay. She subsequently chose to shoot the feature in South Africa with an all-South African cast and crew. The film features a moving performance by newcomer Lexi Venter, whom Davidtz cast after an extensive search specifically for an untrained child actor to ensure that the central character’s portrayal remained authentic.

Widely regarded as one of South Africa's most accomplished producers, Helena Spring has produced over 30 feature films, including the first South African film (Yesterday) to be nominated in the best foreign language category at The Academy Awards, The Independent Spirit Awards, and for an international Emmy.

“I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Classics to bring Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight to audiences globally,” says Davidtz. “I previously worked with them when I starred in Junebug and saw their passion and skill for bringing that film to the world. It is like a dream come true that they are now distributing my screenwriting and directing debut – something I never would have imagined back then. The film is a tribute to all who have lived during difficult historical times,” she concluded.

“Embeth Davidtz has become a triple threat: Formidable director, screenwriter, and actress. Based on Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir, Don’t let’s go to the dogs tonight is a powerful, complete theatrical film experience that is beautifully directed and features one of the finest performances by a child you will ever see,” adds Sony Pictures Classics.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).