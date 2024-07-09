PHOTO
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a fuel gas mainly composed of methane, compressed to less than 1% of the volume it occupies at standard atmospheric pressure.
It is stored and distributed in hard containers, usually cylindrical, at a pressure of 20–25 megapascals.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) announced that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is 40% cheaper than Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria and commissioned twelve new CNG stations in Lagos and Abuja, aimed at reducing transportation costs in the country.
CNG provides Nigeria with affordable alternatives to existing fuel products. It will be about 40% cheaper than petrol and, with continued investments, will become a significant part of our energy mix.
Listed below are centres to convert your automobiles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria:
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo
NIPCO GAS LTD IBADAN, Mobil Filling Station, New Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan
NIPCO GAS LTD EVEAN-17, Benin-Auchi Road, Adjacent Zatike Hotel, Eyaen, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 1, Uselu, Lagos Road, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD 2ND EAST CIRCULAR ROAD, East Circular 2nd Road, Avbiana, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD AGBOR ROAD STATION, Urualla Street, Agbor Road, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 2, Lagos Road, Oluku, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD SAPELE ROAD, KU Plaza, Benin-Sapele Road, Opposite P2 Junction, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD TEXTILE HILL, Canaan Street, Textile Mill Road, Benin City
NIPCO GAS LTD WARRI, Wam-Sapele Road, Okolavu
NIPCO GAS LTD AJAKUTA, Ghumene, ajaokuta
SALMA AUTO, By AFDIN Filling Station, Opposite House on the Rock Church, Airport Road, Abuja
NIPCO GAS LTD OKENE, Okene-Lokoja Road, Okene
NIPCO GAS LTD DEALER 72, Dealer 73, Umaru Musa Yaradua Road, Abuja
NIPCO GAS LTD KUBWA, Cadastral Zone 07-05, Alang Kubwa Expressway, Abuja
NIPCO GAS LTD ORON, Edikor Village, Balika Road, Lidurig Uko LGA, Oron
AXXELA LTD, Block M, Plot 22, Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasa Maja, Lagos
RT BRISCOE NIGERIA PLC, Plot 410 Cadastral Zone, Opposite NPC Filling Station, Airport Junction, Jabi
TOTAL SUPPORT, Rumuokwurusi, Elelenwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
HBH POWER LIMITED, Lagos State
PORTLAND, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja
PORTLAND, Opta Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos
MEZOVEST, KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, Opposite Kilimanjaro, Beside Libmat Motors, By Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop
MECHO, Yaba, Lagos
AUTOCLINICNG SOLUTIONS LIMITED, NNPC Service Station (Queen Elizabeth II), Agodi, Ibadan
AUTOMATION AUTOGAS LTD, Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan
AUTOGIG, Gbagada, Lagos
NENIS ENGINEERING, Ikorodu, Lagos
FG AUTOCLINIC, Ikeja, Lagos
FOXITRITE, Abule-Egba, Lagos
HOUSE 27, Apo, Abuja
FIXIT 45 (AUTOHUB), Abuja
AUTOLUBRICITY, Lagos Expressway, Asaba
CNG TECH/ZITAJ AUTOMOBILE, Plot C15, Sabon Lugbe, By Wood and Frame, Airport Road, Abuja
