Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a fuel gas mainly composed of methane, compressed to less than 1% of the volume it occupies at standard atmospheric pressure.

It is stored and distributed in hard containers, usually cylindrical, at a pressure of 20–25 megapascals.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) announced that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is 40% cheaper than Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria and commissioned twelve new CNG stations in Lagos and Abuja, aimed at reducing transportation costs in the country.

Related PostsThis refinery must be protectedNigeria, Spain parley on cultural exchangeBritain is Nigeria’s ‘bad’ teacher

CNG provides Nigeria with affordable alternatives to existing fuel products. It will be about 40% cheaper than petrol and, with continued investments, will become a significant part of our energy mix.

Listed below are centres to convert your automobiles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria:

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo

NIPCO GAS LTD IBADAN, Mobil Filling Station, New Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan

NIPCO GAS LTD EVEAN-17, Benin-Auchi Road, Adjacent Zatike Hotel, Eyaen, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 1, Uselu, Lagos Road, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD 2ND EAST CIRCULAR ROAD, East Circular 2nd Road, Avbiana, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD AGBOR ROAD STATION, Urualla Street, Agbor Road, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD LAGOS ROAD 2, Lagos Road, Oluku, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD SAPELE ROAD, KU Plaza, Benin-Sapele Road, Opposite P2 Junction, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD TEXTILE HILL, Canaan Street, Textile Mill Road, Benin City

NIPCO GAS LTD WARRI, Wam-Sapele Road, Okolavu

NIPCO GAS LTD AJAKUTA, Ghumene, ajaokuta

SALMA AUTO, By AFDIN Filling Station, Opposite House on the Rock Church, Airport Road, Abuja

NIPCO GAS LTD OKENE, Okene-Lokoja Road, Okene

NIPCO GAS LTD DEALER 72, Dealer 73, Umaru Musa Yaradua Road, Abuja

NIPCO GAS LTD KUBWA, Cadastral Zone 07-05, Alang Kubwa Expressway, Abuja

NIPCO GAS LTD ORON, Edikor Village, Balika Road, Lidurig Uko LGA, Oron

AXXELA LTD, Block M, Plot 22, Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasa Maja, Lagos

RT BRISCOE NIGERIA PLC, Plot 410 Cadastral Zone, Opposite NPC Filling Station, Airport Junction, Jabi

TOTAL SUPPORT, Rumuokwurusi, Elelenwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

HBH POWER LIMITED, Lagos State

PORTLAND, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja

PORTLAND, Opta Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos

MEZOVEST, KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, Opposite Kilimanjaro, Beside Libmat Motors, By Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop

MECHO, Yaba, Lagos

AUTOCLINICNG SOLUTIONS LIMITED, NNPC Service Station (Queen Elizabeth II), Agodi, Ibadan

AUTOMATION AUTOGAS LTD, Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan

AUTOGIG, Gbagada, Lagos

NENIS ENGINEERING, Ikorodu, Lagos

FG AUTOCLINIC, Ikeja, Lagos

FOXITRITE, Abule-Egba, Lagos

HOUSE 27, Apo, Abuja

FIXIT 45 (AUTOHUB), Abuja

AUTOLUBRICITY, Lagos Expressway, Asaba

CNG TECH/ZITAJ AUTOMOBILE, Plot C15, Sabon Lugbe, By Wood and Frame, Airport Road, Abuja

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

by Rachael Omidiji