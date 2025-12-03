Amazon South Africa has expanded its delivery network across KwaZulu-Natal, introducing Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for customers in Durban and surrounding areas, for the end of year peak shopping season. This expansion brings Amazon’s world-class speed and reliability to KZN shoppers, who can now order thousands of items with no minimum order value and delivery on the same day for orders placed before 2pm for eligible products shipped by Amazon.

Amazon wanted to promote this expansion with something big and bold. Enter Epic Outdoor. The brief was to create an immersive, unmissable brand experience at King Shaka International Airport. Amazon wanted to transform its offering into a spectacular showcase, promoting its delivery promise.

A sky-high spectacle

To bring this to life, Epic’s innovation department conceptualised two points of engagement.

The first part,

colossal Amazon packaging boxes, suspended high above the consumer, that burst open, spilling out the very products you can order online, and with the message “Order Today. Delivered Today.” vividly displayed.

Commanding attention throughout the terminal, the installation is literally out of the box thinking, combining bold design, engineering precision, and storytelling at scale that turns Amazon’s signature speed into a magnificent real-world experience for consumers.

A lounge that delivers convenience - literally

The second, travellers can step into a fully functional Amazon Lounge designed as a modern studio apartment, complete with a kitchen, living area, and comfortable seating.

This is functional advertising at its finest. Consumers can fully engage with the activation and can charge their devices, interact with on-site promoters, or explore products available for Same-Day Delivery.

Every detail from décor to tech accessories feature QR codes linking directly to the Amazon store, allowing travellers to shop, sign up, and discover deals in real time, allowing Amazon to track the onsite engagement rate. The space merges digital convenience with physical immersion, showcasing how Amazon delivers ease and speed wherever life happens.

“We’re thrilled to bring Amazon world-class experience directly to travellers at King Shaka International Airport, creating a space where customers can relax and recharge before their flights,” said Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This activation not only showcases our commitment to the KwaZulu-Natal region but also reflects Amazon’s dedication to speed and convenience, with KZN customers now enjoying Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery options.”

He added, “By creating these moments of respite for busy travellers, we’re building meaningful connections with South Africans and demonstrating how Amazon enhances everyday experiences.”

Epic Outdoor: Turning ideas into impact

For Epic Outdoor, the campaign epitomises what the brand stands for: creativity, collaboration, and expertise on a grand scale.

“We don’t just build media; we build moments,” said Darren McKinon, commercial sales director at Epic Outdoor. “This activation showcases how powerful OOH can be when imagination meets precision, transforming an airport into an interactive experience that drives engagement, sign-ups, and sales while leaving a lasting impression.”

Epic Outdoors’s initiative with Amazon exemplifies the company’s pillars of excellence: delivering big ideas with precision and scale throughout South Africa, redefining what’s possible in out-of-home through creativity and immersive storytelling and collaborating closely with clients to achieve measurable outcomes and unforgettable experiences that cut through the clutter.

