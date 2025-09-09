The Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has emphasised that Nigeria cannot afford to rely on crude oil as the anchor of the economy in this century, and that agriculture remains Nigeria’s most strategic pathway to diversification, job creation, poverty reduction, and inclusive growth.

Gabriel Idahosa, President/Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated this while speaking at the 2025 Annual Fair Symposium of the Agriculture and Allied Group held at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa with the theme: “Agri-Business in the 21st Century: Changing the Narrative.”

“We are here as stakeholders in a movement to transform the way our society perceives, invests in, and benefits from agriculture and agribusiness. We are here to move agriculture from being seen as a survival activity to being understood and embraced as a wealth-creating, technology-driven, globally competitive sector,” he said.

Idahosa who was represented by Abimbola Olashore, the Vice-President of LCCI, said that the 21st century has brought with it unprecedented challenges, climate change, food insecurity, supply chain disruptions, and changing consumption patterns and that it has also opened new frontiers for innovation, digital agriculture, biotechnology, precision farming, climate-smart systems, and agro-value chain integration.

“Across the globe, agriculture is no longer just about tilling the soil. It is about data-driven farming, drone monitoring fields, smart irrigation systems, vertical farming in urban spaces, blockchain ensuring transparency in food supply chains, and young agripreneurs building startups that attract venture capital just as tech companies do.

“For Nigeria and Africa, this changing narrative is not a luxury, it is a necessity. With a population projected to exceed 400 million by 2050, Nigeria must position agriculture as both a food security imperative and an economic growth driver,” he added.

Bureau of Statistics, he said that agriculture currently contributes over 25% to Nigeria’s GDP, employing nearly 35 per cent of our labor force. “Yet, this potential remains under-optimized. The fact that Nigeria still spends billions annually importing food is a call to action. The good news is that the narrative is already shifting. Across Nigeria, innovative agribusiness leaders are proving that agriculture can be profitable, competitive, and transformational,” he said.

Tunde Banjoko, the Chairman Agric and Agro Allied Group while speaking said that LCCI is determined to change public perception of farming by making it an attractive, technology-driven and rewarding profession for the 21st century.

He said that this year’s focus was inspired by the need to project agriculture as a modern career path capable of fulfilling young people’s aspirations.

“You know, like the President said a few weeks ago, agriculture should be sexy. It should be a profession that you are proud of. All of us have dreams and aspirations, and you can achieve those dreams while practicing as a farmer.”

He noted that in many developed countries, agribusiness is taught in ways that highlight innovation and opportunity, a model the group hopes to replicate locally. According to him, modern agriculture now embraces information technology, mechanisation, and precision tools, making it possible to run farms “without looking dirty and without people looking down on you as a farmer.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).