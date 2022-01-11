GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH) a division of UAE’s Yas Holding, has acquired pharmaceutical distributor Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) to expand its distribution coverage in the Emirates and make it one of the country’s largest medical distributors.

The acquisition makes GHH one of the largest medical distributors in the UAE, the company said, but no financial sums relating to the acquisition were disclosed.

IDS, established in 1968, supplies medicines across therapeutic classes, including antibacterial, asthma, hypertension, diabetes, muscle relaxant, cardiovascular, anticoagulant, anti-rheumatic, and other classes.

In 2021, GHH acquired Gulf Inject, Geltec Healthcare FZE and WellPharma Medical Solutions (WMS).

