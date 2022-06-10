A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has taken a 20 percent stake in an Indian home finance company for an investment of $282.74 million.

In a filing on India's National Stock Exchange where its shares are listed, IIFL Finance, a non-bank financial institution, said the UAE-based global investment fund will make the investment in its unit, IIFL Home Finance.

The name of ADIA's subsidiary was not disclosed. The fund invests on behalf of the oil rich Abu Dhabi government.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

