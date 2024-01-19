DAVOS — Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al Jadaan and Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al Ibrahim held a meeting with Thomas E. Donilon, chairman of the Board of Directors of the BlackRock Investment Institute, in Davos.



The meeting focused on discussing the pivotal role of the private sector in funding investment ventures within Saudi Arabia and in realizing the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative.



Also in attendance was Charles Hatami, who serves as the CEO and chairman of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group (FSIG) at BlackRock, as well as a member of BlackRock's Global Executive Committee.

