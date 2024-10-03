British financial services platform Marex Group has agreed to acquire UAE-based Aarna Capital, as part of a plan to expand its operations in the Middle East.

The acquisition, which is expected to provide the London-based company with access to more clients, including institutional investors, family offices and corporate clients is expected to close late this year.

The move is in line with the firm’s strategy to bring new clients to its platform and expand its global footprint.

“The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and contribute around 5% of Marex Group’s profit after tax from fiscal year ended 31 December 2025 onwards,” Marex said in a statement.

Aarna Capital is a multi-asset brokerage firm operating from Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). It offers customers access to futures, options, FX, bullion, equities, CFDs and fixed income products.

Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, Marex Group caters to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. Its services include clearing, agency and execution, market making and hedging and investment solutions.

The company launched early this year an initial public offering (IPO) in the US prior to its listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com