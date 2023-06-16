KUWAIT CITY - The Central Bank of Kuwait’s data revealed that remittances of expatriates during the past year amounted to KD 5.4 billion, declining by 2.17 percent compared to the total remittances of KD 5.5 billion in 2021.

Expatriate remittances in the first quarter of 2022 recorded a value of KD 1.47 billion, KD 1.49 billion in the second quarter, KD 1.26 billion in the third quarter, and KD 1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

