Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products headquartered in Bahrain, has consolidated the majority ownership of its unit Investcorp Capital following the transfer of its stabilisation shares.

Investcorp Capital had last month raised gross proceeds of AED1.66 billion ($450 million) on its debut Abu Dhabi listing, resulting in an implied market capitalization of approximately AED5.04 billion ($1.37 billion).

Following the end of the stabilization period, Q Market Maker, which had previously been appointed as stabilization agent in connection with the listing and IPO of Investcorp Capital, has transferred a total of 93,913,043 shares to Investcorp.

Upon completion of the transfer, Investcorp now owns 71.43% of the outstanding share capital of Investcorp Capital.

Recently, Investcorp Capital had appointed Arqaam Capital as an advisor and a liquidity provider for its shares.

