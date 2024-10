Goldman Sachs Group's CEO in Saudi Arabia, Khalid Albdah, will resign in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Albdah was appointed as managing director and chief executive for Goldman's Saudi operations in 2015, two years after joining the firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

