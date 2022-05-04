RIYADH — Personal remittances of expatriates in Saudi Arabia jumped 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to SR14.7 billion in March, according to recent data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



Compared to the previous month, remittances from expatriates in Saudi Arabia jumped 31%, or SR3.5 billion.



Expat remittances hit more than 1.5-year high, since July 2020 when they reached SR15.2 billion.



Meanwhile, remittances by Saudi nationals to other countries rose 2% YoY to SR6.62 billion in March.

