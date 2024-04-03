Post for Investment, affiliated with Egypt Post, is working to establish a new asset management company under the name PFI, with an expected investment of EGP 5 billion within a year, CEO Ahmed Ali told Asharq Business.

Moreover, Ali pointed out that Post for Investment, whose investments amount to EGP 7.5 billion, is waiting for final approvals from concerned authorities within the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Ali added that the new company intends to launch new investment products in stocks, fixed-income instruments, and the establishment of investment funds of various types.

Post for Investment also aims to manage financial portfolios for insurance, pensions, and other financial institutions.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).