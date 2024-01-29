Dubai Investments has invested an equity stake of 34.3 percent in Global Fertility Partners (GFP), a leading network of fertility and reproductive genetics centres across the Middle East.

GFP has secured approximately US$60 million in equity financing, giving it the financial backing required to expand its network of fertility and women’s health centres across MENA. GFP aims to create the leading fertility network in the region, and one of the top 10 globally. Its goal is to foster global best practices and gain an international reputation for excellence.

Commenting on the company’s acquisition of equity stake, Dubai Investments’ Vice Chairman and CEO, Khalid Bin Kalban said, “Investment in Global Fertility Partners marks Dubai Investments' fourth strategic investment in the healthcare sector, a pivotal move in the Group’s ongoing diversification strategy. Dubai Investments is excited to partner with a committed team of seasoned experts in the field of fertility and the focus on this sector stems from a profound belief in its potential as a promising and lucrative segment for investments. Through this strategic investment, Dubai Investments will support GFP's ambitious growth plans by leveraging synergies and solidifying the Group’s dedication to shaping the future of healthcare investments."

Majd Abu Zant, GFP Founder and CEO stated, “We’re setting a new standard in fertility and women’s health by focusing on research and innovation, investing in people and technologies, and putting patients first. This funding will allow us to move quickly and build a strong foundation for perpetual growth.”

With an initial focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the network will deliver multiple benefits for patients including the introduction of new technologies faster and on a larger scale, delivering exceptional clinical outcomes and bringing down treatment costs. GFP’s flagship facility in Riyadh is currently under construction and is due to commence operations later this year. The purpose-built facility will raise the standards in fertility care and reproductive genetics, setting a new benchmark for the region.

With this funding, GFP will build a number of fertility and women’s health centres and a network of satellite clinics across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE, with construction commencing in the coming months. GFP has also identified a strong pipeline of potential targets for acquisition allowing it to accelerate growth towards building a strong regional platform.