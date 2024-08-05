Abu Dhabi investment giant International Holding Company (IHC) has formed Rorix Holdings, a new finance and trade facilitation company focused on financial services, commodities and trade insurance sectors.

The ADX-listed IHC said the move was part of a strategy that will lead to more inclusive economic development by serving as an entry point through the UAE for local, regional and global businesses to access new markets.

Through Rorix Holdings, IHC aims to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and foster economic partnerships across multiple sectors.

“As the UAE expands its market access through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) strategy, Rorix Holdings will leverage the latest technologies and trade solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace,” Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said in a statement, adding that the newly formed entity will enable traders, service companies, entrepreneurs, and SMEs seeking new markets.

IHC operates businesses in real estate construction, utilities, healthcare, food and agriculture, marine and dredging, as well and services.

