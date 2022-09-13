Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, along with other investors are evaluating a $200-$300 million investment in India's API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, the Indian daily Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing unnamed people.

The other investors are US-based equity investor General Atlantic and Canadian fund CPP Investments.

Along with the new investors, existing investors in API Holdings TPG Growth, Prosus Ventures and Temasek will invest about $70-$100 million in this latest round through a convertible instrument (CCPS) but the valuation and pricing will be set by the new investors, the report said.

Another Abu Dhabi state fund, ADQ, which mainly invests in the emirate's economy, already owns a minority stake PharmEasy by having invested $350 million in a pre-IPO round last year.

