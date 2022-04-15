Rain, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has launched one of the most competitive fee structures in the region by introducing 0% trading fees.

With changing consumer behavior and increasing demand in the interest of crypto, Rain is committed to investing in building a platform that is simplified and easy to use.

With 0% trading fees, users will be able to see the price of the cryptocurrency they want to trade and know there are no further costs later on.

New generation of investors

The simplified fee structure aims to bring a new generation of investors into the Middle East and customers can feel more comfortable placing their first trade while they build their confidence in the crypto world. Last month Rain launched a new and improved version of its platform and this latest update is part of its commitment to investing in building a trading experience that is easy to use.

“We believe introducing 0% commission trading is the fastest way to onboard millions of new customers in the Middle East that are newly interested in the crypto industry. Rain as a leader wants to set the tone for the market,” said AJ Nelson, Co-Founder.

$110 million in Series B funding

Earlier this year, the group secured $110 million in Series B funding. The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO, and CMT Digital.

Rain seeks to offer a safe and secure space to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, as well as provide regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies.

