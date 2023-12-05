The United States said Monday it was asking Israel to let more fuel into the battered Gaza Strip after the end of a pause in its ally's war with Hamas.

"The Israeli government was not early on Friday allowing fuel to go in," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We had some very frank conversations with them about the need for fuel to come in and saw some fuel going in Friday," he said.

"We saw additional fuel go in Saturday, but it's at the level of fuel that we were at before the pause began.

"We've made clear we want to see it back up not just to the level of fuel that went in during the pause, but actually higher."