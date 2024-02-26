BEIRUT: At least two simultaneous Israeli strikes hit around Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources told Reuters, in the first bombardment of eastern Lebanon since regional hostilities erupted following the start of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets deep inside Lebanon" but provided no further details. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah. (Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Writing by Maya Gebeily Editing by Gareth Jones)