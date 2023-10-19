Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her family have reportedly received threats for showing support to the people of Palestine. The half-Palestinian model, 28, has been vocal about her support for the state in recent days on social media amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to TMZ, Gigi and her family, including supermodel sister Bella, 27, brother Anwar, 24, and parents Yolanda and Mohamed, have all had to change their phone numbers due to threats. The publication reported that the family received threats via email, social media, and their phones after their numbers were reportedly leaked online.

Gigi, whose father is Palestinian, has expressed support for the Palestinian cause but also emphasised that her support does not include harm to any group, including Jewish people. She wrote: "While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

"The terrorising of innocent people... does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement. The idea that it does has fuelled a painful, decades-long cycle of back and forth retaliation... and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic."

She also wrote: 'There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.'

Israel's government was quick to respond to her post. It read: 'There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.'

The account of the State of Israel then directed comments at Gigi specifically, tagging her account and writing: 'Have you been sleeping the past week?'

Following the Hamas group's attack on Israel on October 7, there has been a significant loss of life in both Gaza and Israel. Over 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 in Israel. On Tuesday, an attack on a Gaza hospital killed at least 500 people that unleashed condemnation worldwide, with even allies blaming Israel for the attack, despite its denials.

Israel's retaliatory strikes have led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. With no electricity and the population facing critical shortages of water and food, it has raised serious concerns for the impoverished residents of the region.

