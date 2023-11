A top health official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday all 31 premature babies at Al-Shifa hospital had been evacuated from the facility which the WHO has described as a "death zone".

Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP "all 31 premature babies in Al-Shifa hospital.. have been evacuated" along with three doctors and two nurses, and "preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt.