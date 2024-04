The BMW Group delivered 594,671 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, the carmaker said on Wednesday, a rise of 1.1% year-on-year.

Sales of fully-electric vehicles were at 82,700, up 27.9% on the same time last year.

The Group expects deliveries of fully electric and premium vehicles to drive a slight increase in automotive deliveries for 2024, it said.

(Reporting by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Tristan Veyet Editing by Miranda Murray)