Australia-based engineering services firm Worley announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by Oman's OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries (OQ RPI) for a major decarbonisation initiative at the Sohar Refinery.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide engineering services during the FEED phase, focusing on measures to maximise heat recovery and enhance energy efficiency at the existing refinery. Technical services will be delivered by Worley’s team in Oman, supported by its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

Worley CEO Chris Ashton highlighted the company’s long-standing relationship with OQ RPI, spanning two decades.

“This project enables us to leverage our global expertise to support the energy transition, improve efficiency, and reduce the refinery’s carbon footprint while ensuring compliance with evolving environmental standards,” Ashton said.



