UK-based consulting and engineering services company Wood announced on Thursday that it has signed three major agreements with BP to provide engineering and project delivery services for their capital projects worldwide.

The contracts cover a new master services agreement (MSA) for Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPCm) services as well as two extensions to existing long-term frameworks for the provision of Conceptual Engineering and Pre-FEED/FEED engineering.

The new EPCm agreement will run for an initial term of three years with the potential for extensions of an additional four years.

The Conceptual Engineering and Pre-FEED/FEED frameworks have been extended for an additional three years each.

The agreements cover all of BP’s business units and will see Wood providing support for offshore and onshore assets within the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.