JAKARTA - Indonesia's mining ministry has issued a new regulation that shortens the validity of mining production quotas to one year from three years, a move intended to offer the government more control over output levels and support commodity prices.

The change will be effective immediately, the ministry said when it published the regulation on Tuesday.

Quotas for 2025 remain valid but miners will need to re-apply for quotas previously issued for 2026 and 2027.

The plan to change the quota system was announced in July by Bahlil Lahadalia, the mining minister, who said it would help control the country's mining output and support prices of commodities such as coal and nickel.

Nickel miners group APNI had called on the government to maintain the validity of the quotas at three years to ensure a consistent business climate.

