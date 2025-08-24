Algeria’s state-owned mining company Sonarem Group held talks with a delegation from Chinese engineering and construction company MCC [Metallurgical Corporation of China] on ways to reduce phosphorus levels in iron ore from the Gara Djebilet mine in Tindouf, according to local media reports.

Local Arabic language news website Ennaharonline said Sonarem CEO Belkacem Soultani discussed with the Chinese delegation technical solutions that could help lower the phosphorus content, enabling the ore to be used for domestic steel production and reducing Algeria’s reliance on imported raw materials.

The report said he advocated forming joint Algerian–Chinese working groups to accelerate trials locally, avoiding the time and cost of transporting ore from Tindouf to Oran and then shipping it to China, pending the scheduled completion of the mining railway in 2026.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

