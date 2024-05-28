Oman’s Al Hadeetha Resources has announced the first export of copper concentrate from the sultanate.

This achievement marks a major milestone for both Oman and Al Hadeetha Resources, symbolising the beginning of a new era in the nation’s minerals sector.

The copper project, spearheaded by Al Hadeetha Resources, is a cornerstone of Oman’s strategic initiatives to diversify its economy. The project encompasses state-of-the-art mining and processing facilities in Al Washihi – Al Majaza in North Al Sharqiyah region, designed to extract and refine copper ore to produce high-quality copper concentrate.

This venture not only aims to boost the local economy but also positions Oman as a significant player in the global copper market, a statement said.

Sayyid Khalid Bin Hamed Bin Saif Al Busaidy, Al Hadeetha Resources Chairman, said: “This is a remarkable day as it marks the beginning of a new journey for Oman and the company in the field of minerals and mines. This milestone will contribute to the sultanate’s economy in various forms, including creating employment opportunities for Omani citizens, attracting hard currency into the country, thereby raising the in-country value, and providing substantial support to local communities.” - TradeArabia News Service

