Dubai Industrial City announced on Tuesday that industrial-grade bakery company Wonder Bakery has set up a 62,000-square-feet manufacturing and distribution facility at Dubai Industrial City at an investment of 50 million UAE dirhams ($14 million).

DIC said in a press statement that the new facility will produce up to 50,000 tonnes of fresh and frozen bakery products and hot and cold kitchen products annually to be distributed to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, airlines and other F&B businesses in the UAE and wider region.

The statement said the FSSC-certified facility will create 350 jobs.

Kaleemullah Khan, Managing Director at Wonder Bakery, said, “The opening of our new facility in Dubai Industrial City marks a significant milestone in our ambitious journey to become MENA’s leading producer of fresh and frozen bakery products. Our new factory will enable us to increase our volume of production with room for innovation and growth in the future.”

The statement said Wonder Bakery will continue investing in new equipment and infrastructure over the next two years to expand exports to nearly 25 countries across the Gulf, United Kingdom, North America and Asia Pacific.

