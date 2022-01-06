Riyadh : stc pay has launched the “Qattah” service as part of its efforts aimed at enriching the experience of its customers and providing distinctive services that keep pace with their changing needs. Qattah is an integrated service which will allow customers to easily share and track expenses with multiple people, removing the stress from splitting bills.

Through the application users will be able to equally divide the amount to be collected by specifying a percentage for each person, or by allocating the amount paid by each person separately. This new, convenient, digital way of sharing expenses is in line with the goals of Vision 2030 which aims to increase digital financial transactions in the Kingdom to 70 percent by 2030.

The new in-app feature can be found in the list of main services. It allows users to create groups with relatives or friends with the purpose of buying a joint gift or splitting a bill. The “Qattah” amounts will be automatically processed via the application, providing seamless and contactless transactions in line with the Kingdom’s aim of creating a cashless society.

stc pay seeks to build a distinguished mobile digital banking experience for its customers who number more than 7.4 million, by focusing on a customer-centric approach. It aims to transform all financial services into contactless digital services, enabling its customers to complete their financial operations in a convenient, seamless manner. Innovation in digital technologies is at the heart of stc pay, ensuring customers have the smartest and most efficient digital banking services at their fingertips.

stc pay is constantly working to provide the best services and products for its customers, providing services that are characterized by ease-of-use, security, and innovation, ensuring stc pay’s position as a major player in driving the Kingdom’s financial digital transformation.

