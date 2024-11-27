Dubai: Women leaders across industries in the UAE and Oman – from healthcare to IT – recognize that adopting AI can be a key differentiator for their business and are advocating the use of AI and technology to create a progressive business environment. This is according to insights from KPMG’s UAE and Oman Women Leaders’ Outlook, which examines how women leaders in the region are mentoring the next generation of business leaders and integrating ESG principles into their leadership practices.

Bolstered by robust national policies like the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2031 and the UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy 2026, female leaders are increasingly relying on technology to acquire new skills, tailor offerings to meet customer preferences, improve strategic thinking, and streamline operations.

Even as AI rapidly transforms business and leadership, it is cultivating a new generation of female leaders focused on building sustainable businesses and fostering a work culture that supports women in balancing career growth with personal commitments.

Marketa Simkova, Partner at KPMG Middle East, said: “AI is rapidly transforming business and leadership and cultivating a new generation of female leaders who are keen to take advantage of new technologies to boost productivity, create more business opportunities, and adopt sustainable practices. They are shaping the future workforce by addressing the imbalance of leadership positions and building a culture that empowers other women to straddle competitive careers and personal commitments.”

For most women leaders, ESG is no longer a standalone segment of the business; it is integral to daily operations. The study showed that female business leaders are adopting a proactive approach to conducting ESG audits, equipping themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to assess and report on a company’s environmental, social, and governance impacts.

Nurturing a positive company culture remains a top priority for women leaders in the UAE and Oman. Across organizations, women leaders are promoting open dialogue, encouraging leadership training, and establishing inclusivity and diversity as tangible goals, leading to innovation and better decision-making.

Female business leaders also place continuous learning and improvement very high on their agendas and are promoting a similar mindset within their teams through training opportunities, international assignments, and ongoing mentorship, ultimately building successful, future-ready organizations.

