London — The Business Year (TBY), a global media and research group covering over 30 markets worldwide, has announced the launch of the UK-GCC Strategic Dialogue, a flagship initiative designed to deepen economic cooperation between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Distributed globally through platforms including Bloomberg Terminal, Factiva, FactSet, and LSEG Workspace, TBY’s reports offer exclusive visibility and insight for business and government leaders shaping the future of international trade and investment. Its events further extend these conversations by bringing together policymakers, investors, and CEOs in key markets worldwide.

About the Dialogue

The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue combines a landmark economic report with a high-level forum to be held at London’s historic Guildhall in April 2026. Taking place at a pivotal moment in UK-GCC relations amid deepening trade ties, ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, shifting global dynamics, and growing Gulf investment interest in the UK, the Dialogue aims to spotlight new avenues for collaboration across trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable development between the two regions.

The initiative is being developed in strategic partnership with UK Export Finance, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment Promotion, the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, and TechUK, with TheCityUK as Event Supporter.

Participants and Contributors

Confirmed and engaged contributors, participating across the report and the Guildhall forum, include senior ministers, CEOs, and policymakers such as: HE Jassem AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC; HE Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman; Tim Reid, CEO, UK Export Finance; Dame Sue Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London; Patricia Yates, CEO, VisitBritain; Nicola Watkinson, Managing Director, International, TheCityUK; and Julian David, CEO, TechUK.

Other prominent contributors include the CEOs and senior executives of UK and Gulf corporates such as Diageo, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz), Mace, CCC, Serco, King Abdullah Economic City, Roshn, SAP Saudi Arabia, and many more, further enriching the Dialogue’s cross-sector perspective.

Purpose and Vision

Through a combination of exclusive interviews and the flagship Guildhall event, the Dialogue aims to foster long-term partnerships, amplify the role of the UK and GCC as engines of innovation, and showcase shared ambitions in energy transition, technology, and sustainable growth.

“For 15 years, The Business Year has been building bridges between markets,” said Ayşe Hazır, Chief Executive Officer at The Business Year. “The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue is a natural evolution of that mission: bringing together the people and ideas shaping the next chapter of trade, innovation, and global partnership.”

The report will be published in 1Q2026, with print and digital editions circulated via TBY’s global channels, partner platforms, and TBY’s regional events across the GCC. It will also be circulated at the Guildhall event on April 14, 2026.

About The Business Year

The Business Year is a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years. We conduct hundreds of interviews a week with top decision makers in the Middle East, Latin America, Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe. Our content is available in printed reports and across an array of digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, LSEG Workspace, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet.

Learn more about the event: https://thebusinessyear.com/event/uk-gcc-strategic-dialogue/