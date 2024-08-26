Saudi traveler's spending reached a new peak, with an average of $465.49.

Riyadh: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals key insights into Saudi Arabia's summer travel booking trends this year.

Rise in summer flight bookings

Summer has often been a peak travel season for Saudi travelers and the numbers are likely boosted by Eid al Adha holiday that fell right at the start of summer break.

Wego’s data revealed a remarkable 16.39% year-over-year (YoY) increase in international flight bookings originating from Saudi Arabia. Domestic flight bookings also witnessed a substantial growth of 16.58% compared to the same period last year.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer, Wego said: “This year’s summer bookings in Saudi Arabia beat the flight bookings recorded during the busy Ramadan and Eid al Fitr travel period a few months ago by 23.20%.”

"The surge in bookings is a testament to the growing appetite for travel among Saudi residents," said Mamoun. "Moreover, the use of travel apps and online platforms for booking and planning trips has significantly increased, highlighting the importance of digital channels in the Saudi travel market" he added.

Average spending on the rise

Saudi travelers demonstrated a notable increase in spending this summer, with an average of $465.49 (1747.61 SAR) per user allocated to flights and hotel stays in June and July, according to insights from Wego. These months marked the peak spending period for travelers in 2024 thus far.

Nearby and familiar destinations attract most bookings

This summer, expat families and locals from Saudi Arabia opt for the nearby and the familiar to capitalize on the long school holiday. Egypt, India, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and Pakistan are the most booked international destinations on Wego from Saudi Arabia this season.

The data revealed a trend towards spontaneous travel planning, with a majority of Saudi travelers making bookings within a two-week window of departure.

Experts at Wego point to Egypt as a case that supports this suggestion.

Egypt accounts for almost half of all trip bookings on Wego from Saudi Arabia between June and August. The countries’ close proximity to each other, coupled with plenty of daily flights serving the routes, mean that the huge Egyptian community in Saudi can easily hop on a plane to visit their families.

Meanwhile, Saudi nationals looking to visit Egypt can opt for either Egypt e-visa with its short approval time or Visa on Arrival, making trip planning a breeze.

5-star hotels as preferred accommodation

Wego’s findings showed that luxury hotels are Saudi travelers’ preferred choice of accommodation when traveling abroad this summer. 5-star hotels constitute 41.09% of all international hotel bookings from Saudi Arabia on Wego, trailed closely by 4-star hotels at 34.73%.

Alternative stays favored by Saudi travelers also include resorts and aparthotels.

