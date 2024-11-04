DUBAI, UAE — A new survey of UAE companies across all industries commissioned by global technology giant SAP has found a surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, which the global technology company is helping to address through its training programs aimed at university students and Emirati graduates.

With the rapid proliferation of AI applications across business areas, UAE companies are looking to move quickly to leverage the technology’s benefits. However, the SAP YouGov survey found 43% of IT decision makers identified a lack of skilled employees as a key challenge to implementing AI. In addition, a staggering 84% of UAE companies said they are planning to hire specialized AI staff within the next 15 months.

In addition to hiring new talent, UAE companies are boosting training for existing staff. While 57% of companies surveyed had already implemented some form of AI training, a further 35% plan to do so in the next 15 months

“Large-scale digital transformation, the rapid evolution of AI, and the need for a highly skilled UAE workforce to sustain a diversified, digital economy are all contributing to a surge in demand for employees with advanced technology skills, particularly AI expertise, and SAP is addressing this challenge head on,” says SAP UAE Managing Director Marwan Zeineddine.

“In addition to our own Emiratization and skills-development programs, SAP invests significantly in external technology training in the UAE to develop a highly-skilled, sustainable workforce,” Zeineddine adds. “Many initiatives are aimed at young people, for example, we collaborate with UAE universities to deliver the SAP Dual Study Program, which enables students to gain technology experience that complements their academic studies, so they enter industries equipped with essential hands-on knowledge. We also help to shape future leaders in the public and private sectors by identifying top Emirati talents to receive high-value technology training through our Young Professionals Program.”

High-value training

SAP has provided high-value training to multiple cohorts of top Emirati candidates as part of the Young Professionals Program for over a decade. The program also encourages more women to join technology fields, with more than 80% of recent graduates being Emirati women.

Working with employers in the private and government sectors, SAP designs YPP courses that are increasingly focused on Business AI as the technology company continues to embed AI capabilities across its portfolio of products. The comprehensive courses include SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP’s enterprise resource planning solution, and aim to provide a solid foundation of excellence backed by certification to launch the attendees’ careers. Participants graduate from the program as SAP Associate Consultants, enabling immediate employment by SAP customers and partners, with the course achieving a 95% placement rate globally for graduates.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is one of the UAE private institutions participating in YPP programs. Jawaher Alhosani, Product Owner of ADCB Technology Services and Tech Academy, comments, “The Young Professionals Program empowers ADCB employees with advanced digital skills necessary to drive innovation in an evolving AI-driven landscape. By investing in their development, we elevate our standards and ensure that our workforce remains prepared to support sustainable growth and high-performance outcomes. We recently onboarded new UAE nationals to join the program, further strengthening our commitment to building a future-ready, highly skilled workforce. I anticipate that the Young Professionals Program will significantly enhance our employees’ professional development, confidence, and contribution to the team. The networking opportunities offered will foster greater collaboration and innovation, ultimately benefiting our organization.”

Bridging university-industry gaps

SAP supports UAE universities and students through two main initiatives. First, the SAP University Alliances program enables universities to collaborate on research projects, gain access to SAP software, teaching materials and related support. The aim is to educate the next generation in advanced technology solutions and the experience economy, while providing students with the opportunity to engage at SAP events, build industry partnerships, and prepare for the SAP ecosystem.

In 2025, SAP University Alliances is launching a learning tour, which will see students from top UAE universities, including Zayed University, spend an immersive week at SAP Headquarters in Walldorf. The program will include interactive workshops covering SAP key focus areas and technologies, from AI to sustainability, and visits to SAP partners and local universities in Germany.

The second initiative, SAP’s Dual Study Program (DSP) has enabled more than 800 students at participating UAE universities to gain hands-on technology experience to complement their academic studies, ensuring they hit the ground running once employed. The Dual Study Program is run by SAP’s Digital Skills Center and includes AI, business processes integration and certifications in analytics, material management, financial, and control functions. Students also learn soft skills such as presentation and communication skills, project management, negotiation and conflict management, and design thinking.

Dr. Zied Bahroun, Professor in Industrial Engineering at American University of Sharjah, which is part of SAP’s University Alliances and implements the DSP, says, “This partnership aligns with our student-centric approach by giving our students a competitive edge in the workforce with firsthand practical experience of SAP’s industry-leading technology solutions to support their solid academic knowledge. The partnership also enhances the university's offerings as students benefit from SAP-delivered training in the latest technological applications, while our faculty members are free to focus on sharing their vast theoretical and industry knowledge. The result is a pool of well-rounded graduates who can immediately support the growth of the UAE’s thriving digital economy."

