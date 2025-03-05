98% of women entrepreneurs expecting revenue growth over the next five years

Dubai, UAE: Women in the UAE are increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, with 84% considering starting their own business, according to Mastercard’s latest research, released ahead of International Women’s Day 2025. As more women step into the world of business, opportunities to enhance access to capital, strengthen business networks, and boost financial confidence will further accelerate their success and long-term growth.

As part of its commitment to advancing financial inclusion and fostering an inclusive digital economy, Mastercard has launched this report across its Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, including the UAE – an initiative designed to champion women entrepreneurs, provide key business insights, and drive tangible solutions to break down systemic barriers.

“This research highlights the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit among women across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, particularly younger generations. While progress has been made, challenges remain, reinforcing the need for stronger support. At Mastercard, we are committed to fostering an inclusive digital economy and equipping small businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

UAE women’s entrepreneurial landscape

In the UAE, a nearly equal proportion of men and women identify as entrepreneurs (47% men, 49% women) - reflecting the country’s rapidly evolving business landscape. Also, a similar proportion of men and women in the emirates consider themselves an entrepreneur (47% men and 49% women). This finding is consistent with EEMEA-wide statistics, which show that 54% of men and 51% of women consider themselves an entrepreneur.

The study further reveals that financial independence, flexibility, and social impact are the top motivators for women pursuing entrepreneurship. While millennial women (53%) are leading the charge, Gen Z women (44%) are also stepping into entrepreneurship at an increasing rate. The industries in which women in the UAE are most likely to launch businesses include food and drink (26%), online selling (22%), and cosmetics (19%), reflecting opportunities in consumer-driven markets.

Women-led businesses in the UAE are also highly optimistic about growth, with 98% of women business owners expecting revenue to increase over the next five years, surpassing male business owners (85%). Additionally, nearly one-third (31%) believe launching a business is “not possible for someone like them”, highlighting a crucial confidence gap.

Unlocking greater opportunities

Despite strong ambition, women in the UAE recognize areas where additional support could help them accelerate their success. The study highlights that:

Women are three times more likely than men (30% vs. 10%) to cite lack of confidence as a barrier to starting a business.

67% of women in the UAE state that not having enough funding is the primary challenge to starting a business - outpacing their male counterparts (59%).

Nearly 40% of female founders say that not knowing where to start with a business plan or accessing key infrastructure are challenges, reinforcing the need for greater mentorship and resources.

Encouragingly, women entrepreneurs in the UAE are increasingly leveraging side hustles to gain financial independence. 56% of women currently have a side hustle, compared to 52% of men, with freelancing, tutoring, and content creation ranking among the most popular income streams.

AI and digital security are also shaping the way women entrepreneurs in the UAE run their businesses, with 75% of women founders regularly using AI. While men (61%) are more likely than women (54%) to rely on AI for decision-making, women entrepreneurs are seeing greater efficiency gains, with 85% reporting significant cost or time savings compared to 78% of men.

In the realm of cybersecurity, 35% of women entrepreneurs have been targeted by fraudsters, and while fewer women (48%) than men (72%) express caution about expanding due to fraud risks, ensuring secure digital transactions remains a priority for business growth.

The findings reinforce that UAE women have the drive and ambition to shape the future of business, yet key barriers remain. As International Women’s Day 2025 approaches, Mastercard remains committed to fostering an inclusive digital economy one where women entrepreneurs are not just supported but celebrated as key drivers of economic progress.

Methedology

The study was commissioned by Mastercard, with fieldwork conducted by independent research agency, Opinium. Between 16 December 2024 - 3 January 2025, an online quantitative survey was carried out across 41 countries in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It included:

42,500 general population (4,500 within EMEA, 500 within UAE)

4,300 entrepreneurs / founders (800 within EMEA, 100 within UAE)

The full list of countries surveyed: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Slovakia, Switzerland, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, China, Thailand, Korea, South Africa, Nigeria, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kenya, Egypt, Ukraine, Morocco, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Canada, USA.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Mastercard communications contact: Jandre.Nieuwoudt@mastercard.com