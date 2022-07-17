Doha: Qatar’s efforts to leverage its abundant natural gas resources and its status as host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to develop a diversified, knowledge-based economy are mapped out in a new report just produced by the global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The Report: Qatar 2022 explores the country’s plans to cement its position as a leader in the global energy market the North Field Expansion project, which will increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to 126m tonnes per year by 2027.

It also provides detailed coverage of Qatar’s major infrastructure projects, including those rolled out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which takes place in November and December, alongside others planned as part of the Vision 2030 roadmap.

The eco-friendly public transport system that has been developed as part of broader targets to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup the first carbon-neutral edition of the tournament and achieve sustainable development objectives is a key focus.

While the sporting event brings with it the promise of an influx of visitors towards the end of the year, Qatar’s tourism industry has also witnessed other gains, and the report tracks the rise in Gulf visitor numbers as the pandemic and regional tensions subside. It also examines the positive outlook for the cruise segment, with a full schedule of dockings pointing to a strong performance for 2022.

In addition, OBG’s analysis charts the country’s progress in developing its agriculture and food production industries since 2017, which helped to improve self-sufficiency and strengthen Qatar’s economic performance during the pandemic, while also opening doors for further investment.

The Report: Qatar 2022 contains a contribution from HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, together with a detailed sector-by-sector guide for investors.

It also features interviews with a broad range of high-profile personalities, including: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman, Qatar Chamber; Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman, Qatar Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Ali Al Waleed Al Thani, CEO, Investment Promotion Agency; and Nasser Al Khater, CEO, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Commenting after the launch, Oliver Cornock, OBG’s Editor-in-Chief, said that Qatar had moved to establish itself as a regional economic, political and cultural powerhouse over the years, with the approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup set to further elevate its standing on the international stage.

“Qatar has built up a substantial portfolio of investment abroad, while also rolling out a major pipeline of domestic infrastructure projects, which have been key in advancing its bid to diversify the national economy,” he said. “Our report shows that legacy plans are already taking shape for the tournament stadia and other related projects, which align with Qatar’s drive to put sustainability, innovation and cultural identity at the heart of its broader economic development.”

Jana Treeck, Managing Director, Middle East, said that strong fundamentals had paved the way for a solid recovery from the disruption of the pandemic, while also supporting Qatar’s efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector in driving new growth.

“Forecasts point to a robust rebound in tourism and transport in 2022, buoyed by the anticipated influx of visitors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and cruise ship arrivals,” Treeck said. “We also expect Qatar to benefit from new laws introduced aimed at increasing private sector participation in the economy, while important reforms to the labour market should help to increase competitiveness.”

The Report: Qatar 2022 has been produced with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Chamber. It marks the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. The publication assesses trends and developments across the economy, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, energy, banking and others.

The Report: Qatar 2022 is available online and in print. It is one of several highly relevant, go-to research tools being produced by OBG, which include Future Readiness and ESG Intelligence reports, alongside a range of Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.

Click here to subscribe to Oxford Business Group’s latest content: http://www.oxfordbusinessgroup.com/country-reports

-Ends-

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct 6 million verified subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

London SW1E 6DT

6th Floor 105 Victoria Street