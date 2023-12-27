Dubai, UAE: The evolution of online grocery shopping has meant no more hunting for parking spots, navigating crowded aisles, or waiting in line at the checkout. Instead people order from their sofa, kitchen or from behind their desk, and talabat has released the latest data from talabat Mart showing online grocery shopping trends across the region, one digital cart at a time.

From unveiling the most monumental orders of 2023 and lightning-fast order preparation time, to highlighting the most popular products and categories, talabat takes a look at the rise of groceries in the UAE from across the year.

Throning the Titan: Biggest Order of 2023!

What's better than a grocery spree? A record-breaking one! In the UAE, the biggest order of 2023 was placed on Wednesday August 2nd. With 438 items placed in a single order, this was not just a grocery run, but an entry into the talabat Mart Hall of Fame!

Loyal Legion: Most Orders by a Single Customer

Loyal shoppers are always cherished! In the UAE, one customer placed a whopping 595 individual orders in 2023.

From Aisle to Cart: The Most Loved Brands

Consumer preferences are ever-evolving and they are as diverse as they come. In the UAE, Mai Dubai, Al Ain and Almarai emerged as the champions.

Popular Preferences: The Most Wanted Categories

No matter what time of day, no matter what’s on the menu, fruits and vegetables emerged as the indisputable favourites, with over 12M units sold. This trend reflects a growing preference for healthier choices among individuals.

Rush Hour Revelry: The Peak Order Time

Orders pour in around the clock, but talabat Mart’s peak hour is the hour of truth. At 7pm, the platform transforms into a bustling marketplace, breathing life into the virtual shopping world.

Super lightning-Fast Shopping: The Picking Time

How fast are talabat Mart pickers? Fast. Perhaps not Usain Bolt fast, but fast! With an astonishing average picking time of under 2 minutes for the UAE, the team redefines efficiency, ensuring that orders are assembled in the blink of an eye.

With an expanding network of 33 local stores in the UAE, talabat is the grocery haven for shoppers, bringing the grocery store to customers’ doorsteps, all while championing local businesses into the digital era.

talabat mart in the region

Featuring an inventory of 7,000+ products on average from 100+ stores across eight markets, talabat Mart's interface promises 24/7 grocery shopping with deliveries in under 20 minutes. With steadily increasing assortments, stores and orders, talabat mart is always evolving - and has in fact seen a 65% improvement in terms of fully stocking items that customers need on a daily basis, compared to last year!

Behind the scenes of all these stats are strategically located delivery-only-stores that help hard working teams, pickers and riders deliver orders fast and efficiently, as well as optimised tech that allows for inventory accuracy, helping speedy pickers prep orders in just a few minutes! Additionally, the quality of fresh produce has improved drastically, thanks to dedicated food quality and safety teams conducting regular inspections of all items, including fresh produce such as meats, vegetables, fruits and more when receiving stock, as well as before handing orders to riders in order to maintain consistency in quality.

The secret recipe to talabat Mart's success lies in its commitment to wanting to understand customers and improve technology to meet customers' ever-evolving needs. The mission is straightforward: utilise optimised technology and local resources to deliver an exceptional and personalised shopping experience that keeps pace with the dynamic everyday lives of the community. talabat Mart isn't just providing a service; it's actively shaping the future of online grocery shopping, one order at a time.

Customers can order their necessities on talabat mart by downloading the talabat app through the iOS App Store, Google Playstore and Huawei App Gallery.

