Abu Dhabi – The CFA Institute's 2024 Global Graduate Outlook Survey, which interviewed 500 nationals in the UAE, reveals that Emirati graduates continue to exhibit a significantly more positive career outlook compared to their global counterparts.

The 2024 survey highlights that an impressive 92% of Emirati graduates feel confident about their future career prospects, surpassing the global average of 78%. This confidence is mirrored in their understanding of what employers are looking for, with 93% of Emirati graduates feeling well-informed compared to the global average of 81%.

Finance continues to reign as the leading career path among Emirati graduates, with IT & Telecoms following closely as another highly valued field for career opportunities. This preference for finance aligns with a global trend where 30% of respondents ranked finance as the top sector for the second consecutive year. As the UAE strives to emerge as a regional and global financial hub, the demand for highly skilled talent is on the rise, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between Emirati graduates and the nation's economic ambitions.

The survey highlights a growing trend among Emirati graduates toward making positive societal and environmental contributions through their careers. This aligns with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030, a long-term plan aimed at achieving sustainable development goals and making the economy more environmentally friendly. An overwhelming 93% of respondents believe it is important to contribute positively to society and the environment through their work. Additionally, 57% of Emirati graduates are influenced by a company’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors when deciding whether to pursue a career with them.

"The UAE's dedication to fostering local talent is unwavering, as evidenced by a multitude of initiatives and strategic investments across pivotal sectors," remarked Peter Watkins, Senior Director, University Programs at CFA Institute. "We take pride in the backing of government-led initiatives like Nafis and the Emirates Institute of Finance, which support the CFA program locally, enhancing the skillset of Emirati graduates, expanding their access to opportunities in the private sector and elevating their employment prospects."

The findings of the 2024 CFA Graduate Outlook Survey not only affirm the effectiveness of these endeavours but also underscore the insightful perspectives and positive outlook of these graduates, demonstrating the nation's strides in equipping its graduates for prosperous and influential careers.

More information on the survey results can be found at https://www.cfainstitute.org/about/graduate-outlook-survey-2024, and the full results of the 2024 Graduate Outlook Survey can be viewed HERE.

-Ends-

About the survey:

The 2024 CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey was fielded via an online survey from March 19-April 8, 2024, by Dynata with a sample of 9,916 respondents studying for a bachelor’s degree or higher, or who have graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher within the last three years aged 18-25. Respondents were from the UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, UAE, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico, and China.

About CFA Institute

As the global association of investment professionals, CFA Institute sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. We champion ethical behavior in investment markets and serve as the leading source of learning and research for the investment industry. We believe in fostering an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. Spanning nearly 200,000 charterholders worldwide across 160 markets, CFA Institute has 10 offices and 160 local societies. Find us at www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and X at @CFAInstitute.