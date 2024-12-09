10,552 apartment transactions, valued at AED 19.27 billion, dominated the market as the leading asset class.

20.8% increase in average annual rents, reaching AED 90,288, highlighting strong demand for quality rental properties.

Dubai, UAE - The Dubai real estate market showcased its resilience and adaptability in November 2024, with total sales transaction values reaching AED 30.53 billion across 12,543 transactions. Despite a seasonal recalibration, these figures underscore continued investor confidence in Dubai’s dynamic property sector. Apartments and off-plan properties remained the primary drivers of activity, reflecting sustained demand for diverse housing solutions.

Apartments dominated the market, accounting for 10,552 transactions valued at AED 19.27 billion. The off-plan sector also recorded a strong performance, with 7,537 transactions totaling AED 15.84 billion, reaffirming buyers’ trust in new developments. Emerging areas such as Dubai South and Dubai Islands gained traction due to their strategic locations and competitive pricing, complementing the enduring appeal of luxury hotspots like Business Bay.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, commented: “November’s performance reflects the Dubai real estate market’s ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing global landscape. The strong activity in the off-plan segment and the steady demand for apartments underscore Dubai’s position as a leader in the global property market. Investors and end-users alike continue to be drawn to the city’s strategic vision, innovative developments, and unparalleled quality of life”.

Key areas such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah continued to attract high-net-worth buyers. Meanwhile, mid-income areas like Jumeirah Village Circle maintained steady demand with an average price of AED 1.05 million, showcasing Dubai’s balanced growth across various property segments.

Dubai’s evolving urban infrastructure and strategic initiatives under the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 remain pivotal to sustaining long-term growth. As the city’s population, currently at 3.8 million, is projected to reach 7.8 million by 2040, the demand for diverse housing options is set to rise further. This growth aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, aimed at fostering sustainable and inclusive urban development.

The rental market also demonstrated stability in November 2024, with total rental transactions valued at AED 3.53 billion. Despite a slight year-on-year decline in transaction volume, the average annual rent price surged by 20.8%, reaching AED 90,288. This reflects strong demand for quality rental properties, reaffirming Dubai’s appeal as a global hub for residents and investors.

Farooq Syed added: “Dubai’s real estate sector is not only thriving but evolving to meet the needs of a diverse demographic. The city’s ability to balance luxury offerings with affordable housing options ensures its continued growth and resilience. As developers introduce innovative projects and urban infrastructure advances, Dubai remains at the forefront of global real estate investment opportunities”.

As 2024 concludes, Dubai’s real estate market is well-positioned for sustained growth, driven by its strategic developments, population expansion, and unwavering investor confidence.

Springfield Properties’ November 2024 Dubai Real Estate Market Report is now available for download.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.

Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.

As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.

Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.

- Facebook: Springfield Properties | Dubai | Facebook

- Twitter: Springfield Properties | Dubai | Facebook

- LinkedIn: Springfield Properties | LinkedIn

- YouTube: Springfield Properties - YouTube