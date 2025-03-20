Dubai: Vladimir Razov, an expert from the PT SWARM team, has discovered a vulnerability in several models of D-Link routers. According to Mordor Intelligence, D-Link is one of the top three Wi-Fi router manufacturers in the world. The vendor has been notified of the threat in line with the responsible disclosure policy and recommends that users switch to more recent devices.

The vulnerability, which is registered as BDU:2024-06211 with a CVSS 3.0 score of 8.4, affects the following D-Link models: DIR-878, DIR-882, DIR-2640-US, DIR-1960-US, DIR-2660-US, DIR-3040-US, DIR-3060-US, DIR-867-US, DIR-882-US, DIR-882/RE, DIR-882-CA, and DIR-882-US/RE. At the time of the research, vulnerable routers could be discovered using search engines in the United States, Canada, Sweden, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

According to the manufacturer, these models are no longer supported. D-Link recommends retiring the outdated devices and replacing them with supported devices that receive firmware updates.

"If this vulnerability is successfully exploited, a malicious user authorized in the router's web interface can compromise the entire device and gain access to all traffic passing through it," says Vladimir Razov, Web Application Security Analyst at PT SWARM, the offensive security department at Positive Technologies.

As a temporary measure to mitigate the threat, Vladimir Razov recommends using OpenWrt (an open-source embedded operating system based on the Linux kernel and designed specifically for routers) or changing the login credentials for accessing the router's web interface.

Previously, Positive Technologies helped address vulnerabilities in Zyxel routers and other Zyxel devices. Positive Technologies also enhanced its PT Industrial Security Incident Manager (PT ISIM) with an additional expertise pack, enabling cybersecurity teams to detect attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in MikroTik routers and Cisco switches.

