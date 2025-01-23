Dubai, UAE: “While much of the conversation around Dubai’s property market in 2024 has centred on whether a slowdown is imminent, the numbers tell a different story,” said Luke Remington, Managing Director of haus & haus. “By analysing over 30 communities, our report highlights the key areas driving growth, providing fresh perspectives for anyone covering the market.”

2024 in Numbers

Dubai's real estate market has exceeded expectations in 2024, continuing its upward trajectory.

Total sales value: AED 423.15 billion (+35% YoY)

AED 423.15 billion (+35% YoY) Transactions: 695,608 (+9% YoY)

695,608 (+9% YoY) Average price per sq.ft.: AED 1,702 (+6% YoY)

A Significant Year for Off-Plan Properties

2024 marked a standout year for Dubai's off-plan property market, consolidating its position as a key driver in Dubai's overall real estate performance. Key highlights from the off-plan market include:

Off-Plan Sales & Resales : AED 233.19B (+53% YoY)

: AED 233.19B (+53% YoY) Transactions: 106,688 (+66% YoY)

106,688 (+66% YoY) Average price per sq.ft.: AED 1,838 (+1% YoY)

This surge in activity reflects a robust demand for premium properties, strategic project launches, and continued foreign investment, underscoring Dubai's off-plan market as a top choice for long-term investment.

Top Performing Communities

Dubai’s real estate market saw impressive growth in 2024, with two standout communities, Arabian Ranches 2 and Villanova achieving strong performance:

Arabian Ranches 2: 5.5% rental yield with a 22% increase in price/sq.ft.

5.5% rental yield with a 22% increase in price/sq.ft. Villanova: 8.9% rental yield and a 22% increase in price/sq.ft.

Emerging Opportunities in 2025

As Dubai’s property market continues to evolve, certain communities show strong growth potential, making them key areas for investment in 2025. These emerging hotspots highlight the demand for well-located, family-friendly, and high-yielding properties:

Victory Heights : With a 5.3% rental yield and a 23% rise in price/sq.ft, Victory Heights has become increasingly attractive to investors looking for long-term growth.

: With a 5.3% rental yield and a 23% rise in price/sq.ft, Victory Heights has become increasingly attractive to investors looking for long-term growth. Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT): A 40% increase in price/sq.ft and a 3.3% rental yield signal growing interest in JVT, positioning it as a strong contender for future investments.

“All indications are, from all the people I'm talking to, there's going to be many people moving here. It's not just people coming here to work, its people coming here to retire, people coming here to invest, selling up wherever they are in the world and bringing that money here to Dubai.” - Steven Leckie, Associate Director — Off Plan & Investment

For more detailed insights on each community, click below to view all the 2024 Market Reports.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’).

