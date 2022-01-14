Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) has signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business, ACTIONFLIGHT AVIATION LLC. The collaboration will see RKT become a hub for unique aerial experiences for residents and visitors to the Emirate, as well as providing a base for VERTICAL, ActionFlight’s advanced pilot training program.

Driven by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the agreement has been established to help support Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic plans to expand the travel and tourism landscape of the Emirate. The collaboration will give residents and visitors the opportunity to take part in a range of aviation adventures designed to thrill and excite, such as aerobatic flights, skydiving, and hot air ballooning.

Bringing a unique set of aviation experiences to the Emirate for the first time, the agreement also aims to contribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious destination development strategy and enhance its growing reputation as the adventure capital of the UAE.

The new alliance will deliver a further boost to RKT’s status as the UAE’s fastest growing aviation hub as it is set to provide an operational base for ActionFlight’s VERTICAL training program. Specializing in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), which is now mandated for all new commercial, private jet, and airline pilots, both locally and internationally, the program will attract professional pilots from across the region and beyond to upgrade and refresh their skills.

With its competitive growth strategy and the recent announcement of a AED 60 million five-year development plan, RKT is becoming one of the most attractive airports in the region. The VERTICAL program will help to further the airport’s connections across the international aviation community. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony that took place at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Engr. Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and Mr. Atanasios Titonis, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

H.E. Sheikh Engr. Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, board member of General Civil Aviation Authority & RAK Executive Council, said:

"We are laser focused on two extremely important areas of development that are the promotion of tourism and business investments, as they become evident in our beautiful emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Therefore, we welcome the arrival of ActionFlight who are bound to take our tourism initiatives to new heights. With ActionFlight’s hot air ballooning, skydiving, and aerobatic flight services helmed by experts and professionals from New Zealand, we look forward to providing tourists and residents with thrilling activities that the whole family can enjoy." ​

Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: "We are excited to welcome ACTIONFLIGHT AVIATION LLC. with its new aviation adventure tourism business to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. This new aviation adventure will be instrumental in promoting Ras Al Khaimah as a tourism destination and in adding a feather to the new phase of our expansions”.

The signing comes following a recent event to coincide with UAE National Day, which saw ActionFlight debut a hot air balloon at Tower Links Golf Club to mark the Golden Jubilee and introduce the new venture to partners and stakeholders.

Speaking about the agreement, Wayne Jack, Founder of ActionFlight, commented: “Given the increase in visitors to Ras Al Khaimah and to meet the objective of Ras Al Khaimah in becoming the adventure capital of the UAE, there is enormous potential to further develop the Emirate’s travel and tourism sector.”

He continued, “By working with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and partners, we are able to fulfil our goal of taking aviation adventure tourism to new heights, offering unique adrenaline-fueled tourism experiences that will benefit the overall economy and add value to the region's long-term investment strategy. Our partnership will also compliment VERTICAL, our advanced pilot training program, providing state-of-the-art training facilities that will appeal to international airlines.”

For more information, visit www.actionflight.ae.

About Ras Al Khaimah Airport

Established in March 1976 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) is the gateway between Ras Al Khaimah and the world. Operating passenger and cargo services from an array of carriers, RAK Airport connects the United Arab Emirates through regular flights to destinations that include Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Luxembourg, Prague and Moscow. With its progressive addition of ever more destinations to its current schedule, RAK Airport is a major asset in Ras Al Khaimah’s stated goal of opening up the emirate to a greater number of international visitors.

www.rakairport.com

About ActionFlight

ActionFlight takes aviation adventure tourism to new heights offering unique adrenaline-fueled experiences in the heart of Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. From hot air ballooning, to skydiving and aerobatic flights, ActionFlight is the first of its kind in the Middle East and Asia to provide an exclusive range of thrilling aviation activities under the one operation that give guests the elite opportunity to take in the Emirates’ spectacular coastlines, rich terracotta desert plains, and lush mangroves from up to 15,000ft in the air. ActionFlight’s operation spans 15 years from its roots in New Zealand, carrying with it a history of excellence and safety. VERTICAL, ActionFlight’s advanced pilot training program, compliments these offerings by providing advanced pilot training in the region, now mandated internationally for independent, commercial, and corporate airlines.

www.actionflight.ae | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022