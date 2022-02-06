Muscat, OMAN and Manama, BAHRAIN – Khimji’s House of Travel, one of the leading travel management companies in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a multiyear agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, to expand its operation and fuel its growth.

The agreement has reaffirmed more than a decade of partnership between the two companies.

Under this agreement, Khimji’s House of Travel will leverage Sabre’s broad portfolio of technology solutions, and deploy its industry leading platform, Sabre Red 360, to deliver an intelligent and consultative service to travellers and create highly personalised offers for its customers. It will utilise its management solutions, such as automated exchanges and refunds, to drive operational efficiency and excellence.

“This challenging travel landscape has not deterred us from moving forward,” said Cashio Vettom, General Manager, Khimji’s House of Travel. “Our renewed partnership with Sabre will help us enable our growth and expansion plans, while deploying intelligent solutions to respond to the evolving market trends.”

Sabre has been working to realise its long-term vision for a personalised travel marketplace and have announced last year the development of Sabre Travel AI ™, an industry-first technology that will utilize state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to deliver highly relevant and personalized content that better meets the demands of today’s traveller.

“The current traveller demands a new level of personalization, increased choice, control and flexibility. We believe that Sabre has the experience, technology, innovation and support to help us better respond to these expectations”. Vettom added.

Khimji’s House of Travel operates in both leisure and corporate sectors and will use Sabre’s marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

“Our extensive global network, niche expertise and innovative technology have positioned us as the “go-to” partner in Oman during the pandemic,” said John Matthew, Oman Country Manager, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “We are committed to support Khimji’s House of Travel growth and expansion strategy and to deliver the innovative technology it requires to meet its diverse customer needs.”

-Ends-

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Khimji’s House of Travel

Khimji’s House of Travel is the Travel Division of the prestigious Khimji Ramdas group in Oman . Over the past decade Khimji’s house of travel has grown into one of the strongest travel management companies in the region with segments covering corporate bookings, flights, leisure travel and Inbound DMC services. They represent several global brands like Costa Cruises, Disney, SOTC , Cosmos and VFS to name a few . Understanding that technology is the way forward, Khimji’s house of travel offers its own corporate booking tool CBT , B2B flight booking tool Khimji connect and B2B worldwide booking portal www.tripsnstay.com.

Media Contact:

Reshma Cherian

Khot.holidays@kr.om

Sabre media contact:

Fatin Said

Sabrenews@sabre.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022