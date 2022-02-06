PHOTO
Muscat, OMAN and Manama, BAHRAIN – Khimji’s House of Travel, one of the leading travel management companies in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a multiyear agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, to expand its operation and fuel its growth.
The agreement has reaffirmed more than a decade of partnership between the two companies.
Under this agreement, Khimji’s House of Travel will leverage Sabre’s broad portfolio of technology solutions, and deploy its industry leading platform, Sabre Red 360, to deliver an intelligent and consultative service to travellers and create highly personalised offers for its customers. It will utilise its management solutions, such as automated exchanges and refunds, to drive operational efficiency and excellence.
“This challenging travel landscape has not deterred us from moving forward,” said Cashio Vettom, General Manager, Khimji’s House of Travel. “Our renewed partnership with Sabre will help us enable our growth and expansion plans, while deploying intelligent solutions to respond to the evolving market trends.”
Sabre has been working to realise its long-term vision for a personalised travel marketplace and have announced last year the development of Sabre Travel AI ™, an industry-first technology that will utilize state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to deliver highly relevant and personalized content that better meets the demands of today’s traveller.
“The current traveller demands a new level of personalization, increased choice, control and flexibility. We believe that Sabre has the experience, technology, innovation and support to help us better respond to these expectations”. Vettom added.
Khimji’s House of Travel operates in both leisure and corporate sectors and will use Sabre’s marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.
“Our extensive global network, niche expertise and innovative technology have positioned us as the “go-to” partner in Oman during the pandemic,” said John Matthew, Oman Country Manager, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “We are committed to support Khimji’s House of Travel growth and expansion strategy and to deliver the innovative technology it requires to meet its diverse customer needs.”
-Ends-
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.
About Khimji’s House of Travel
Khimji’s House of Travel is the Travel Division of the prestigious Khimji Ramdas group in Oman . Over the past decade Khimji’s house of travel has grown into one of the strongest travel management companies in the region with segments covering corporate bookings, flights, leisure travel and Inbound DMC services. They represent several global brands like Costa Cruises, Disney, SOTC , Cosmos and VFS to name a few . Understanding that technology is the way forward, Khimji’s house of travel offers its own corporate booking tool CBT , B2B flight booking tool Khimji connect and B2B worldwide booking portal www.tripsnstay.com.
Media Contact:
Reshma Cherian
Khot.holidays@kr.om
Sabre media contact:
Fatin Said
Sabrenews@sabre.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.