Manama, Bahrain : Memac Ogilvy Bahrain has been recognized as a Gold winner at the annual 2021 Middle East Public Relations Awards (MEPRA) awards for its ‘McLaren Artura launch’ campaign in the coveted category, ‘Best campaign in Bahrain’.
McLaren Artura, the first high-performance hybrid supercar launched globally and in the Middle East in 2021, marked a new chapter for McLaren Automotive to move forward with its hybrid vehicle technology to improve the driving experience. For this, McLaren Automotive collaborated with Memac Ogilvy to engage in a regional roadshow with Bahrain identified as one of the priority markets to build awareness and drive product consideration and sales.
At a time of global pandemic impacting the automotive industry amongst others and influencing people’s thinking about car ownership, McLaren Artura is considered one of the most successful product reveal campaigns in the Middle East. The McLaren Artura attracted extensive interest amongst the select audiences and media community, driving bespoke content and product inquiries.
Commenting on the win, Ghassan Boujacli, Managing Director, Memac Ogilvy Bahrain, said, “We are honoured to be recognized by MEPRA on an international platform for our McLaren Artura campaign in Bahrain. This award is a testament to our strategic collaboration with McLaren Automotive in successfully driving awareness of McLaren’s first production hybrid across the region, leading to product conversations and interest amongst McLaren fans and visibility in the media. We look forward to working with McLaren Automotive to continue sharing the brand story and milestones through exciting campaigns in the future.”
Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive added, “Since their appointment in January 2021, Memac Ogilvy have been a great extension of our team and made an impactful contribution towards the success of the McLaren Artura launch in the Middle East Region. We look forward to working together to further enhance our brand and achieve our ambitious objectives in 2022.”
Memac Ogilvy is one of the Middle East and North Africa’s leading and modern marketing and communication agencies.
