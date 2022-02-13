LA7is the mix between fancy and efficient, elite and hardcore

The new fitness facility is set to open Q1 2023

Cairo, Egypt: District 5, MARAKEZ’s signature project in East Cairo, will become home to Egypt’s largest LA7 Gym facility and the fitness facility’s first branch in East Cairo. Set to open early 2023, the LA7 Gym in District 5 is a unique club concept that focuses on fitness, health and wellness with sport, innovation and transformational experts.

“MARAKEZ understands the unique needs of today’s busy professionals and families, and we are continually seeking new opportunities to combine innovation and ingenuity with convenience and flexibility,” said Yasmine Abou Samra, Chief Development Officer, MARAKEZ. “We know the team at LA7 shares our commitment to pioneering the industry in pursuit of a better quality of life.”

District 5 is strategically located in New Katameya in close proximity to Nasr City, road 90, the American University in Cairo, Cairo Airport and Maadi. District5’ s safe environment is provided by its large green spaces and its integrated network of trail systems, bike lanes, and plazas that connect the project together. This is in addition to various facilities located within the project, that include swimming pools, kids’ areas and sports pitches.

“LA7 kick started in 2017 with a game changing mindset to start an evolution in the fitness industry, setting new benchmarks for rapid and outstanding physical and mental transformations,” said Olympic Champion and LA7 founder, Omar Ghazaly. “With our vibrant and dynamic location in District 5, the fifth LA7 Facility in Egypt will further expand on our belief that any transformation starts from within as the core of a better and healthier lifestyle.”

District 5, also known as D5 is MARAKEZ latest development in Egypt. It includes D5M, the first mall in New Katameya with over 60,000 Gross Leasable Area (GLA) opening September 2022, Mindhaus, a 240,000 sqm office park and District Five Residences, the residential component of the project with over 1,800 residential units. MARAKEZ has started the delivery of residential and administrative units of District Five Residences and Mindhaus and expects to have about 1,800 people working or living in the project within 6 months.

About MARAKEZ for Real Estate Investment



MARAKEZ is a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian conglomerate and largest mall developer and operator in the region – The Fawaz AlHokair Group. MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6thOctober, AEON, as well as D5M, Mindhaus and District Five residential project in New Katameya. In addition to the opening of Mall of Tanta in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and the upcoming opening of Mall of Mansoura in 2023.

