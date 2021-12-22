Dubai, UAE - The launch of award-winning streaming platform LIVENow in the MENA region is set to bring further growth to the region’s media and entertainment market.

LIVENow is a global leader in live video streaming, bringing sports, music and entertainment into the comfort of individuals’ homes. Founded in early 2020, LIVENow has quickly grown to become a streaming content giant, having streamed more than 350 events in the last 12 months. The platform is now established in 35 different countries across 10 languages and 19 currencies with over half a million registered users. It has hosted concerts from a range of high profile international artists, including Dua Lipa, Black Eye Peas, Maroon 5, SZA, Lizzo, Gorillaz and Ellie Goulding. Sports events have included MMA, rugby, cricket, basketball and international football matches.

With the service now available in the MENA region, it will dramatically reshape the way that music, sport and culture is consumed. The first live concert will be from Emirati/Yemeni artist Balqees to be streamed on January 18. The Middle East artist has a huge global following with more than 30 million online fans and will be premiering two tracks exclusively during the LIVENow stream.

A recent IHS Markit study revealed that video streaming revenue in the region is growing by 40% year on year. This growth will see the Middle Eastern media and entertainment market have a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021-2026 (PwC report, 2021). Every aspect of streaming has grown since the start of the decade, from music DSPs (Digital Service Providers) to over the top (OTT) video service providers and the dramatic uptake of video gaming in the MENA region. Streaming has benefited from the rapid advance in technology and the growing network capacity.

LIVENow sets itself apart from other platforms due to the wide range of content available and the high level of interactivity it offers, enabling users to immerse themselves in the experience through a range of features. The innovative video wall lets up to 100 users become part of the live stream, while the chat app allows the creation of instant fan communities that can share knowledge and information with other fans from across the region. In addition, the platform offers multi-cam options, record and send video options and virtual hangouts where up to four friends can live-stream together.

LIVENow is available across a wide range of devices, including the desktop website, iOS app and Android apps, plus Chromecast.

Alfonso DeStefano, General Manager of MENA for LIVENow comments: ‘We’re delighted to launch LIVENow in the region with a live performance from the iconic artist Balquees in January. Our goal at LIVENow is to serve music fans with unique content experiences, and we’re excited to offer what will be an incredible live concert from a multi-lingual artist who has fans not only in the region but across the world.

“More than ever, fans want to discover music from different genres and regions - with many songs from Arabic and African artists going viral on social media. Our focus is to showcase artists in the MENA region giving access to fans on the other side of the world to music they won’t necessarily experience in person.”

