Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) signed a joint Statement of Intent to launch a programme aimed at accelerating patent grant procedures in the UAE. The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the 66th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO, held in Geneva.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, highlighted that the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of its intellectual property (IP) system by embracing international best practices, particularly in the field of industrial property and patent registration systems. It delivers flexible and effective services that foster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional IP rights protection hub.

H.E. noted that the partnership with the American side marks a new milestone in accelerating patent grants by fostering international collaboration and adopting advanced operational models. The initiative ensures faster and more effective protection for inventors and entrepreneurs, thereby creating a stimulating environment for innovation and investment in knowledge-based and technological sectors, and preparing the UAE for a future economy driven by creativity.

Under the terms of the Statement of Intent, the programme will establish cooperation mechanisms to recognise positive examination results issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for corresponding UAE patent applications that comply with national laws. The collaboration forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the industrial property ecosystem, improve procedural efficiency, and provide flexible, high-quality services to inventors in support of the country’s business environment.

