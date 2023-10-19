​​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M42, a global tech-enabled healthcare network, at GITEX Global 2023, to integrate M42’s newly announced Clinical Large Language Model (LLM), Med42 across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem, with an aim of creating a direct impact on patient care.

As part of DoH’s digital transformation efforts, the Department seeks to make clinical decision-making more efficient by utilising Clinical LLM to act as an AI assistant for healthcare professionals. Potential use case examples include supporting the development of personalised treatment plans, helping doctors access and process relevant information faster, and supporting medical researchers to review medical literature and journals in a more efficient manner.

On this occasion, Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “We remain committed to collaborating closely with strategic partners in the healthcare sector to pave the way for a future shaped by healthcare technology and innovation. Through our collaboration with tech giants across different fields, we seek to unlock the full potential of breakthrough solutions and revolutionise the speed of clinical decision-making – that is translated today by effectively employing Med42 as an AI assistant for healthcare professionals. The tool will allow us to efficiently harness healthcare data, and the development of new generative AI capabilities while improving patient care and the sector’s outcomes and further cementing the emirate’s position as a leading destination for healthcare and a global hub for innovation.”

The strategic collaboration will see DoH harness M42’s generative AI capabilities to address critical aspects of the healthcare ecosystem, including population health management, optimising processes, enhancing patient care and outputs, reducing healthcare expenses and increasing focus on healthcare awareness and disease prevention. One of the first points of integration will be with Malaffi to enhance the user experience through a chat-based interface.

Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer at M42, said: “Through innovative solutions, such as AI, M42 is commitment to making a transformative impact across the healthcare sector. Our generative AI model, Med42 has the ability to accelerate access to healthcare knowledge and enhance clinical decision-making, all resulting in better patient care and in the future, a more personalised experience. Our partnership with DoH, is an important step towards accelerating the adoption of AI-assisted clinical care and creating greater efficiencies across the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.”

Med42 is an open-access Clinical LLM designed to offer high-quality answers for both concise and extensive medical queries. The model outperforms larger closed models, like ChatGPT 3.5, and achieves a 72% score, in a zero-shot evaluation, on the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Sample Exam questions.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) is inviting guests to visit its stand at GITEX, and view the latest healthcare technologies and innovations of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. DoH is participating under the unified umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), located in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Hall 19/B20 from 16 October 2023 to 20 October 2023.

