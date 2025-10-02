“azm” program is a collaborative partnership between PIF the Human Resources Development Fund, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Colleges of Excellence, and ROSHN Group

The program provides qualified Saudis with hands-on technical training and jobs at PIF portfolio companies and private sector partners

Riyadh: PIF today announced the start of registration for “azm” program, a unique program to train and employ qualified young Saudi vocational talent in high-priority vocational fields.

PIF launched “azm” program through a collaborative partnership with the Human Resources Development Fund, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, Colleges of Excellence, and ROSHN Group, a PIF company. ”azm” program aims to train and empower a new generation of Saudi vocational talent with skills to meet the needs of PIF’s ecosystem, its partners, and the broader Saudi economy.

The “azm” program will award internationally recognized certificates and arrange for the employment of trainees who successfully complete it. “azm” program currently offers tracks in the fields of construction project management, facility management, and health, safety, and environment. Terms and conditions of registration are available on: https://www.pif.gov.sa/en/private-sector-hub/private-sector-initiatives/azm/learners/

Yazeed AlRashed, Head of the Planning and Partnerships Section in the National Development Division at PIF, said: “At PIF, together we are invested in better human capital, empowering every individual to seize new opportunities and take ownership in shaping our future. Human capital is a key component of PIF’s efforts to enhance local content and achieve sustainable economic and social development. The start of registration for the “azm” program reflects PIF’s commitment to developing national talent and keeping pace with the growing demand for expertise in promising strategic sectors.”

Colleges of Excellence will contribute to “azm” program’s implementation and management to ensure high-quality delivery. ROSHN Group, the program’s strategic partner, will support “azm” program by participating in governance, institutional oversight, trainee recruitment and financing. The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, for its part, will contribute to the development of training programs, attract trainees, and link them to job opportunities.

The Human Resources Development Fund commits to support employment-linked training and cooperate to qualify and empower promising Saudi vocational talent. For “azm” program’s first batch of trainees, it will do so in cooperation with companies including Saudi Binladin Group, Muheel company, Jasara, AlMabani, AECOM, Hassan Allam Holding, FAMCO, and Nesma, with more companies expected to come for future batches.

PIF has created more than 1.1 million direct and indirect jobs domestically and globally. PIF and its portfolio companies continue to invest in educational and professional initiatives for local talent that develop skills needed for Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic transformation and create job opportunities. Such initiatives include the National Automotive and Vehicle Academy, the Graduate Development Program, the Accelerated Manufacturing Program, and the MUSAHAMA Design Competition.

ABOUT PIF

PIF is one of the world’s most impactful investors, enabling the creation of key sectors and opportunities that help shape the global economy, deliver returns and drive the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, supporting the delivery of Vision 2030. PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has been establishing companies and driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.