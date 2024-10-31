In dual roles as IUCN President and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, Ms Al Mubarak emphasises "synergies between biodiversity restoration and climate action"

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, is leveraged her dual roles to champion effective nature-based solutions at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held in Cali, Colombia.

"We must sharpen our focus on the indispensable role of nature in maintaining biodiversity and propelling global resilience and economic stability. By uniting our efforts globally, we can fully leverage nature's capacity to not only protect biodiversity but also bolster resilience, curb emissions, and foster socio-economic progress. This conference serves as a crucial platform to showcase that nature-based strategies are essential for a sustainable future. Together, we are setting a definitive course that enhances synergies and maximises the benefits across our environmental and human development agendas," said Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak from the sidelines of the event.

The conference, drawing approximately 14,000 delegates, continues through 1 November and marked the first gathering since the landmark COP15 in Canada in December 2022, where the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted, setting ambitious targets to "halt and reverse" nature loss and protect 30% of terrestrial and marine territories.

In her capacity as both IUCN President and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, Ms. Al Mubarak uniquely bridges biodiversity conservation with broad environmental and climate objectives. Her leadership underscores the critical interplay between nature conservation and climate strategy, advocating for cohesive approaches that integrate environmental protection with sustainable development goals.

Her Excellency's agenda at COP16 promotes the critical importance of nature in climate strategy and emphasises the need for synergies between the United Nations Rio conventions—on biological diversity, climate change, and desertification. She champions stronger global cooperation to synchronise these frameworks, thereby enhancing conservation efforts, climate mitigation, and adaptation initiatives.

Moreover, Ms. Al Mubarak stresses the vital inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and women in these processes, recognizing their fundamental contributions to crafting effective solutions. She also advocates for restructuring financial flows to effectively support, rather than exploit, nature, particularly solutions aimed at enhancing resilience and adaptation in the Global South.

On Sunday, 27 October, Ms. Al Mubarak delivered the opening remarks at the High-Level Opening Session of Ocean Day. She emphasised that both the Global Biodiversity Framework and the UAE Consensus at COP28 consider the ocean central to reaching global biodiversity and climate goals. "There is no Paris Agreement without nature, and our ocean is at the heart of both," she added, noting that over 70 percent of updated Nationally Determined Contributions feature at least one ocean-based climate measure.

At the High-Level Segment on Climate Change and Biodiversity, she emphasised the need for strong synergy between the Rio conventions. "Integrating our strategies across these UN conventions not only amplifies our individual efforts but propels us toward more holistic and impactful global environmental governance," Ms. Al Mubarak remarked.

In her keynote at 'Nature-based Solutions in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of Nature Finance', she called for escalated investments in nature to bolster economic and environmental resilience across Africa. During the 'Gender Equality for Climate and Conservation Solutions' event, Ms. Al Mubarak highlighted the crucial role of inclusive strategies, stating, "Empowering women and involving indigenous peoples are not just matters of equity but are also critical for crafting effective and sustainable solutions globally."

At the IUCN pavilion's 'Launch of the Red List Campaign', Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak reminded those in attendance, "It's not solely about the extent of our protected areas or the ecosystem services that benefit us economically. We must always remember that all species, regardless of their perceived utility, hold intrinsic value. Each plant, animal, and microorganism plays an integral part in the tapestry of life and warrants our respect and protection for its own sake."

Ms. Al Mubarak also showcased key initiatives by the High-Level Champions for Climate Action, including the Ocean Breakthroughs supported by the Marrakech Partnership under the UNFCCC, and announced additional funding for the Coral Reef Breakthrough aimed at securing the future of at least 125,000 km² of shallow-water tropical coral reefs with investments of over US$12 billion.

Her Excellency also participated in the “Synergies between Biodiversity and Climate Change: from Science to Action” high-level ministerial dialogue on Wednesday, which builds on the COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People. The event aimed to identify the challenges in implementing science-based actions that benefit both biodiversity and climate, and outline successful examples of integrated policy measures.

“The challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change are intertwined,” said Ms. Al Mubarak. “As the planet warms, more and more species and ecosystems will be pushed to the brink of extinction. At the same time, protecting and restoring key ecosystems also helps reduce atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases.”

“These are just some of the reasons why governments should strengthen their collaboration across the agendas in the three Rio conventions: the Biodiversity Convention, the UNFCCC, and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification,” she said.

About Razan Al Mubarak

Elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in September 2021, Razan Al Mubarak is the second woman to lead the organisation in its 75-year history and its first president from West Asia. She also served as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the leadership team of COP28 UAE, which took place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. For more than 20 years, Razan has played a vital role in guiding the United Arab Emirates toward a more sustainable future while spearheading progressive environmental protection, species conservation, and climate action across West Asia and globally. Her diverse experience leading the largest environmental regulatory agency in the Middle East, an international philanthropic organisation supporting species conservation projects worldwide, and an NGO focused on citizen engagement earned her recognition as one of the top 100 Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2018. For more information visit: https://www.razanalmubarak.com