The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation won the prestigious “Innovation in the Maritime Industry” award at the Logistics & Transport Awards 2023, in recognition of its efforts in providing the best innovative solutions in the field of the maritime sector and keeping pace with latest developments in this vital sector in accordance with best practices and highest levels of international standards.

The award was received by H.E. Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development- Trakhees of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Coproation, through the ceremony held at the Sofitel Hotel in Plam Jumeriah, in the presence of representatives from various official government bodies, such as Dubai Trade and DP World, in addition to a number of experts and industry specialists participating in the various categories of the award.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul expressed his gratitude for the “Trakhees” Department, represented by the Environment, Health and Safety Department, winning in the “Innovation in the Maritime Industry” award for its excellence in launching the “Intelligent Inspection” application, Expressed its excellence in launching the “Smart Marine Inspection” application, which was designed to help port inspectors conduct field inspections on ships and prepare reports directly from the ship’s location, in addition to obtaining direct approval from customers and helping to archive evidences such as photos and videos.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul stressed that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation’s scoop of this valuable award is an appreciation and recognition of its distinguished efforts and continuous commitment to exploring innovative ways to meet business requirements and harnessing all technological tools to provide unique digital solutions to our individual and corporate customers.

Abdullah Belhoul extended his sincere appreciation to the team of the Ports and Maritime Transport Section of the Environment, Health and Safety Department for their valuable efforts in adopting the latest technologies that are compatible with the best local standards and the finest international practices, praising the efforts of the relevant work teams towards adding new things in terms of innovation in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates.